German Chancellor Merz to visit Israel next month in first visit by European leader in months

Visit comes days after Germany announced it would lift the partial arms embargo imposed on Israel during the war; Israeli officials say move was coordinated in recent conversations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to arrive in Israel next month for an official visit, marking the first trip by a European head of state in a significant period and Merz’s first visit to Israel since taking office in February.
The visit comes days after Germany announced it would lift the partial arms embargo imposed on Israel during the war. Berlin said the decision followed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
(Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
According to Israeli officials, the move was coordinated in recent conversations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Merz, as well as between Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and his German counterpart, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who visited Israel recently. Merz’s full itinerary has not yet been released.
