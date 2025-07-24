Deadly explosion in northwest Syria kills 6, injures over 140

Cause of blast near Idlib unclear; pro-Iranian outlet blames US drone strike; Syrian rescue teams face ongoing secondary explosions

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
explosion
Ahmad al-Sharaa
Syria
At least six people were killed and more than 140 injured Thursday in a powerful explosion in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, according to local authorities. The cause of the blast remains unclear.
The Sabereen News network, affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, claimed the explosion was triggered by a U.S. drone strike on a warehouse storing ammunition and missiles. However, there has been no official confirmation of the report.
Massive blast rocks Syrian's northwestern Idlib province, leaving numerous casualties
Videos from the scene showed a fire burning prior to the explosion, followed by a massive plume of smoke rising over the area. The blast occurred near the Masrin caves, according to Raed al-Saleh, Syria’s minister for emergency and disaster response in the post-Assad transitional government.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Saleh said Syrian civil defense teams rushed to the site to evacuate casualties, but ongoing secondary explosions were hampering rescue operations. He urged the public to stay clear of the area for their safety.
2 View gallery
פיצוץ סוריה אידליב יותר מ 100 פצועיםפיצוץ סוריה אידליב יותר מ 100 פצועים
Massive blast rocks Syrian's northwestern Idlib province, leaving numerous casualties
2 View gallery
פיצוץ סוריה אידליב יותר מ 100 פצועיםפיצוץ סוריה אידליב יותר מ 100 פצועים
Large-scale explosions have become increasingly common in Syria since the overthrow of former president Bashar Assad in December in a military coup led by rebel commander Ahmad al-Sharaa.
However, the blast comes at a politically fragile time, as al-Sharaa works to stabilize his new government following deadly clashes last week between Druze militias and Bedouin fighters that left over 1,300 dead and prompted a series of Israeli airstrikes.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""