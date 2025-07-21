Israel struck targets near Sweida, provided aid to Druze, rights group says

Israeli drones and planes attacked targets west of Sweida in Syria, according to the UK based Observatory for Human Rights, after days of sectarian violence and a massacre of the Druze community there, according to the UK based Observatory for Human Rights.

The rights group also said Israeli choppers was delivering aid to the residence after Syrian regime forces withdrew.

2 View gallery Destruction in Sweida after sectarian violence ( Photo: Shadi Al-Dubaisi / AFP )

2 View gallery IDF strikes targets outside Sweida

On Sunday the IDF confirmed that it had delivered medical supplies to Sweida after the only hospital there, had come under attack from the Bedouin tribal militias.

The Observatory said the death toll from violence in Sweida province, the heartland of Syria's Druze minority, has risen to 1,120 since last weekend, despite a ceasefire appearing to hold.

The dead included 427 Druze fighters and 298 Druze civilians, 194 of whom were "summarily executed by defense and interior ministry personnel."

They also included 354 government security personnel and 21 Sunni Bedouin, three of them civilians who were "summarily executed by Druze fighters". Another 15 government troops were killed in Israeli strikes, the Observatory said.

Saudi Arabia's Al Hadath channel said there would be an exchange of hostages between the waring factions later on Monday. "The safe return of families would be ensured as part of the government's commitment to defend its citizens and preserve unity," a commander of the Syrian forces said.