Trump: 'We have a real chance for greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for first time ever'

As U.S. efforts continue to advance a hostage deal that could end the war in Gaza, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that: “We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!"
On Saturday, Israeli officials estimated that Trump’s 21-point initiative to halt the war had a “high likelihood” of being implemented, under which all hostages would be released “in one fell swoop” at the start of a cease-fire. According to initial indications, if the initiative proceeds the releases would be spread over several days — possibly about 72 hours — though previous hopes for deals have collapsed at the last minute over certain clauses.
The Washington Post reported overnight that the plan calls for the destruction of all of Hamas’ offensive weapons. The newspaper said it obtained a copy of the plan and that it was approved by officials from two governments briefed by the U.S. It also reported that Hamas activists who “commit to peaceful coexistence” would be offered amnesty, and that those who choose to leave would be provided safe passage to other countries.
Hamas said earlier Sunday that it had not received a new offer. In an official statement the group said it “did not receive new proposals from the mediators. The movement clarifies that negotiations have been suspended since the failed assassination attempt on Sept. 9th in Doha. Hamas affirms its readiness to consider any proposal it receives from its mediators in a positive and responsible manner, while preserving the national rights of our people.”
On Sunday morning, sources told Qatar’s Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan have made amendments to the U.S. initiative for a cease-fire. The Arab amendments reportedly call for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, deployment of international forces along the Strip’s borders, and a Palestinian technocratic administration of the Strip rather than international governance, with the Palestinian Authority having a role. According to the report, the amendments call for Hamas to lay down its weapons, not for their dismantling.
Senior Israeli officials say the plan lacks an explicit Hamas agreement to leave Gaza. Israel is prepared in return to grant immunity to Hamas leaders — including those who depart to Turkey or Qatar and senior figures already outside Gaza. Israeli officials expect Netanyahu to tell Trump to wait for Hamas' response.
On reports of the Trump plan, Israel’s leading stock indices posted sizable gains that accelerated after the president’s post. The TA-35 rose about 2.7%, the TA-125 jumped 3% and the TA-banks index climbed 4.8%. The TA-insurance index surged 6.5%. Phoenix jumped 9.8%, Discount and The International rose 5.5%; in real estate, Israel Canada jumped 7% and the TA-construction index rose 5.4%.