Strike on top Hezbollah officer 'opening door to different management of conflict'

Taleb Sami Abdallah, the commander of Hezbollah's Al Nasr unit, was killed overnight Wednesday along with three other commanders in an Israeli-linked strike near the Lebanese city of Tyre.

Lebanese media described Abdallah as "the most senior Hezbollah commander eliminated since the beginning of the war." According to the IDF, Abdallah was responsible for the eastern sector of southern Lebanon, from which rockets were fired at the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights in recent months.

Known by his call sign Abu Taleb, Abdallah was considered one of Hezbollah's most experienced and senior field commanders, equivalent to the IDF rank of brigadier general within the organization. His elimination is seen as one of the most significant since October 7.

While Hezbollah quickly appoints replacements for eliminated officers, the IDF notes that the death of a senior field commander like Abdallah is likely to impact Hezbollah's ability to launch attacks from the sector he oversaw.

Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar wrote about the dramatic assassination, "The enemy dealt a severe blow to Hezbollah in a security-military operation targeting one of the prominent commanders in the current confrontation, accompanied by additional fighters during an Israeli drone strike on a house in the village of Jouaiyya." The article described the assassination as "a dangerous escalation by the enemy, opening the door to a different management of the conflict."

Arab media reports overnight claimed that alongside Abdallah, three other Hezbollah commanders were killed in the strike. The Shiite terrorist organization confirmed the deaths of Ali Salim Sufan, Hussein Qassem Hmeid (call sign Sajid) and Mohammed Hussein Sabra. According to Saudi channel Al Hadath, Abdallah was the highest-ranking among them.

Reuters quoted a Lebanese official who said Abu Taleb was the most senior Hezbollah operative killed in eight months of conflict. Lebanese security sources emphasized that Abu Taleb outranked Wissam al-Tawil, a high-ranking commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, who was killed by Israel in January .

According to past reports, the Al Nasr unit commanded by Abu Taleb operates in southern Lebanon, from the Israeli border up to the Litani River. Sources who spoke to Reuters said he commanded the central sector in the border area. While Hezbollah did not confirm the various reports, they did announce his death on Tuesday.

Sky News Arabia reported that three missiles hit a house in Jouaiyya, killing four senior Hezbollah commanders.

The overnight assassination prompted unprecedented rocket barrages targeting northern Israeli communities , including Safed and Tiberias, with over 160 rockets fired.

Hours after reports of the dramatic strike in Lebanon, more than 200 rockets were launched at northern communities. Sirens continuously disrupted the holiday peace across the Galilee as Israelis celebrated the festival of Shavuot, and for the first time since October, a siren was activated in Tiberias. In the town of Sasa, a direct hit was reported on a building, while other rockets exploded in unpopulated areas across the Galilee, causing fires in some locations.

In response to the heavy barrages, Israeli fighter jets struck four Hezbollah terror targets in the Yatar area of southern Lebanon, from where earlier rockets had been launched at northern Israel.

Meanwhile, fighter jets targeted an additional launcher in the Haneen area of southern Lebanon, which had also been used for launches earlier in the day. Additionally, IDF artillery struck the sources of rocket fire toward the border town of Zar'it.