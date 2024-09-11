France says it foiled three terror plots against Israel in Olympics and Paralympics

French authorities thwarted three terrorist attacks during the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics games, including plans targeting Israeli institutions and representatives, French chief anti-terror prosecutor Olivier Christen revealed on Wednesday. In an interview with French media, Christen said the Israeli sports delegations themselves weren’t specifically marked as targets in the foiled plots.
Israel's Olympic and Paralympic teams traveled to the games in Paris and other French cities under heavy security due to the war in Gaza and threats from Iran and Hezbollah, seeking revenge for the elimination of their senior officials in Tehran and Beirut. No security incidents involving the athletes and other delegation members were reported throughout the games and all returned home safely.
On Wednesday, Christen announced that France arrested five people during the games, including one minor, suspected of being involved in three plans to carry out attacks. They are charged with terrorism-related offenses and will remain in custody.
In preparation for the games, France raised its security alert to the highest level months in advance, bracing for possible attacks by jihadist groups, climate activists, far-left groups and cyberattacks from Russia and other hostile entities.
In May, French security forces arrested an 18-year-old Chechen suspected of plotting an attack at the Olympic football stadium in Saint-Etienne. His plan involved attacking institutions such as bars around the stadium and the suspect was motivated by Islamic State ideology.
Christen added that preemptive measures ahead of the Olympic Games included increasing home searches and imposing house arrests.