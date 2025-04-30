Iran says next round of nuclear talks with US set for Saturday in Rome

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iranian officials would also meet on Friday with representatives from Britain, France and Germany

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said on Wednesday that a fourth round of nuclear talks with the United States, mediated by Oman, would be held in on Saturday in Rome.
Araghchi said Iranian officials would also meet on Friday with representatives from Britain, France and Germany -- all parties to the 2015 nuclear deal.
Ali Khamenei, Donald Trump
(Photo: Mohammed Yassin / Reuters, Mandel Ngan / AFP)
Abbas Araghchi
The talks seek to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on the Islamic Republic, closing in on a half-century of enmity.
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran's program if a deal isn't reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.
