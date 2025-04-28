'In a good place': Trump announces US nearing nuclear agreement with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday night aboard Air Force One, on his way back from Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome, that the U.S. is very close to reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran.
“We're in a very good place,” Trump told reporters. “There’s going to be a deal very soon. It’s happening. We'll have something without needing to drop bombs. I want to finish the Iran issue.”
Trump’s remarks followed a third round of negotiations between the sides, held Saturday in Oman between his special envoy, Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as part of efforts to reach a new nuclear agreement. Talks lasted over four hours.
Iran expressed satisfaction with the discussions, and U.S. officials said “progress” had been made toward a deal. However, The Wall Street Journal reported ongoing disputes over whether Tehran would be allowed to continue enriching uranium and over Washington’s demand to include Iran’s missile program in the agreement — a condition Iran has rejected.
Frustration with Putin, 'more relaxed' Zelensky
Trump also voiced disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s handling of the war in Ukraine, amid White House efforts to broker an end to the conflict and growing threats to abandon mediation.
Despite calls for a ceasefire, Trump noted that Russia continued firing missiles at Kyiv. “I was very disappointed that missiles were flying from Russia after the talks,” he said. “I want Putin to stop shooting, sit down and sign an agreement. I believe we already have the framework for a deal. I want him to sign it and be done with it.”
Trump recounted his Saturday meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican, calling it “a beautiful meeting.” He praised the setting as “the most beautiful office I’ve ever seen,” and said the meeting was “one of the most beautiful I've ever had.”
He added that Zelensky seemed “more relaxed” and “understood the situation,” suggesting there was a real chance to reach an agreement. “I think he wants to make a deal,” Trump said.
When asked if Zelensky was prepared to relinquish Crimea as part of a future settlement, Trump replied, “I think so. Crimea was ‘given away’ 12 years ago. It happened under [Barack] Obama.
"They handed it over without firing a single shot. So don’t talk to me about Crimea — talk to Obama and Biden.” Trump said Zelensky “briefly raised” the issue during their meeting.
Commenting on the situation on the ground, Trump added, “It’s very sad. Pieces of bodies scattered across the battlefield — I don't like seeing that. If I had been president, it never would have started.”