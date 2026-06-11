Hazardous materials scare at Pentagon prompts lockdown and evacuations

Firefighters respond to a hazardous materials incident at the Pentagon, forcing several floors into lockdown as emergency teams don protective gear to ensure safety

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Firefighters were responding to a hazardous materials incident at the Pentagon on Thursday, according to Arlington County Fire and Rescue officials. The building was partially evacuated and under lockdown, with emergency responders wearing full gas masks and chemical protection suits, CNN reported, citing unnamed sources.
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in an email that “the Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance.”
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פנטגון משרד ההגנה האמריקני ב ארה"ב ארכיון 2008פנטגון משרד ההגנה האמריקני ב ארה"ב ארכיון 2008
The Pentagon
(Photo: AP)
He added that “the Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants.”
According to CNN, floors two through five were locked down, along with some corridors.
The Pentagon, the five-sided headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, was targeted during the September 11, 2001 attacks and remains one of the world’s largest office buildings.
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