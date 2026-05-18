Israeli navy prepares to intercept Turkish Gaza flotilla near Cyprus: ‘You will not reach Gaza’

As in previous flotilla attempts, Israeli officials appear determined to stop the vessels far from Israel’s coast. The navy is on alert ahead of a possible takeover of the ships, amid concern that some participants could respond violently or use edged weapons.

Live from the flotilla ships

A security official told ynet: “Our forces are prepared for every scenario.”

The Foreign Ministry issued a sharp warning Monday morning, shortly before the expected interception, accusing the flotilla organizers of staging a political provocation rather than a humanitarian mission.

“Once again, a provocation for the sake of provocation: another so-called ‘humanitarian aid flotilla’ with no humanitarian aid,” the ministry said. “This time, two violent Turkish groups, Mavi Marmara and IHH, the latter designated as a terrorist organization, are part of the provocation.”

1 View gallery The Global Sumud Flotilla ( Photo: Mehmet Emin Caliskan/ Reuters )

The ministry said the flotilla’s goal was not to deliver aid, but to advance Hamas’ interests.

“The purpose of this provocation is to serve Hamas, to divert attention from Hamas’s refusal to disarm, and to obstruct progress on President Trump’s peace plan,” the statement said.

The ministry also cited the Board of Peace, which it said oversees humanitarian activities in Gaza under UN Security Council Resolution 2803, saying the body had made clear that “this flotilla is only about publicity.”

According to the Foreign Ministry, Gaza is already receiving large quantities of aid. It said that since October 2025, more than 1.58 million tons of humanitarian aid and thousands of tons of medical supplies have entered the Strip.

“Israel will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza,” the ministry said. “Israel calls on all participants in this provocation to change course and turn back immediately.”

Israel has long argued that the naval blockade is necessary to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas by sea. Flotilla organizers and pro-Palestinian activists have repeatedly challenged the blockade, saying their missions are intended to draw attention to conditions in Gaza and deliver aid.