announced Saturday that he intends to leave office in 2030, in accordance with Egypt's amended constitution, ruling out the possibility of further constitutional changes. He said his departure was "settled and not open for discussion."

announced Saturday that he intends to leave office in 2030, in accordance with Egypt's amended constitution, ruling out the possibility of further constitutional changes. He said his departure was "settled and not open for discussion."

Amendments to Egypt's constitution were approved in 2019, allowing el-Sisi to remain president until 2030. At the time, critics argued that the changes marked another step toward consolidating authoritarian rule in Egypt, potentially creating a regime even more repressive than that of President Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in a popular uprising in 2011. Mubarak's overthrow, after 29 years in power, had raised hopes of establishing a genuine democracy.

Amendments to Egypt's constitution were approved in 2019, allowing el-Sisi to remain president until 2030. At the time, critics argued that the changes marked another step toward consolidating authoritarian rule in Egypt, potentially creating a regime even more repressive than that of President Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in a popular uprising in 2011. Mubarak's overthrow, after 29 years in power, had raised hopes of establishing a genuine democracy.

Amendments to Egypt's constitution were approved in 2019, allowing el-Sisi to remain president until 2030. At the time, critics argued that the changes marked another step toward consolidating authoritarian rule in Egypt, potentially creating a regime even more repressive than that of President Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in a popular uprising in 2011. Mubarak's overthrow, after 29 years in power, had raised hopes of establishing a genuine democracy.