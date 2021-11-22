U.S. tells Israel attacks on Iranian nuclear program counterproductive, NY Times

The United States warned Israel that attacks against Iran's nuclear program were unproductive, the New York Times reported on Monday.
Quoting sources in the U.S. and in Israel, the paper reported that the officials told Israel that its actions in fact, allowed the Islamic Republic to improve its uranium enrichment capabilities, positioning them only weeks away from a nuclear bomb.
Israel's operations though "tactically satisfying,” were “ultimately counterproductive,” the U.S. officials told their Israeli counterparts, according to the report.
Israel rejected the American position, the paper said.
The officials told the NY Times that Iran increased and improved its security in its nuclear sites and attacks such as were attributed to Israel on the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, were no longer possible.
Talks with Iran on the possible U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal are set to begin in Vienna later this month.
Sources in Washington told the publication, that some in the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden believed that lifting some sanctions imposed on Iran, in exchange for Tehran slowing down its efforts to stockpile military grade uranium, would be more effective in slowing down Iran's nuclear program, than further sanctions could be.
Israel opposes the U.S. return to the deal and has said it maintains its options to act against Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
First published: 08:08, 11.22.21