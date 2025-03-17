At least 10 dead in escalating Syria-Lebanon border clashes

overnight into Monday, Syrian state media reported, after three Syrian soldiers were killed in earlier clashes. A military source told Qatar-based Al Jazeera that eight soldiers and two Syrian civilians were killed in Hezbollah strikes in the Homs region of Syria.

The violence came a month after days-long fighting between the Syrian military and armed Lebanese Shia groups closely allied with the ousted Bashar Assad government in Syria’s Al-Qasr area.

Lebanon has been seeking international support to boost funding for its military as it gradually deploys troops along its porous northern and eastern borders with Syria and along its southern border with Israel.

