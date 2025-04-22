Trump holds call with Netanyahu, but does not mention hostages: 'We are on the same side of every issue'

Hostage families released a statement Tuesday evening in Tel Aviv after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, who posted on social media after the call that the two discussed trade, Iran and other topics—but made no mention of the hostages.
"I’ve just spoken to Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, relative to numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc. The call went very well—We are on the same side of every issue," Trump posted on the Truth Social platform.
The statement comes as Israel approaches Memorial Day and Independence Day amid stalled hostage negotiations with Hamas.
“This country was built on values—mutual responsibility, solidarity,” said Lishi Miran-Levi, wife of hostage Omri Miran in her statement. “Without honoring these values, we can’t talk about true independence. There is no full independence when 59 of our people are still in Gaza.” She called on all citizens, local authorities and institutions to adapt Independence Day events into acts of solidarity: “Raise yellow flags, read the names of the 59 hostages. Every gesture counts. We cannot celebrate as if we are fully free.”
Nadav Rodaif, whose father Lior was murdered on October 7 and whose body remains in Gaza, echoed the sense of betrayal. “Eighty years after the darkest chapter of Jewish history, came October 7,” he said. “Israel was founded as a safe haven for Jews. On that day, it failed. Since then, 1,863 families have joined the ranks of the bereaved.” He urged schools and the IDF to dedicate time to educating about the hostages whose bodies have not been returned: “Tell their stories. Tell our story.”
The national security cabinet is set to meet Tuesday evening, with members pushing for a firm deadline: if no hostage deal is reached soon, the government should move to what they call a “decisive phase.” Despite reports of a potential agreement, a senior official said talks are currently stalled, and military pressure on Hamas is minimal—leading to what some ministers describe as dangerous stagnation.
Cabinet members are advocating for a major escalation, including mass mobilization of reserve forces, the deployment of multiple divisions into Gaza, and heavier firepower. Tuesday night’s discussion will also cover how humanitarian aid is entering Gaza, and ministers are expected to demand clear answers about the next steps in the war—including a timetable for shifting to more intense military operations.
Sources involved in the talks have dismissed recent media reports about potential mediator-led proposals as unfounded and lacking any serious basis for a deal.