Ministers call for hostage deal deadline, Netanyahu and Trump to hold phone call

Members of Israel’s security cabinet are urging the government to set a firm deadline for reaching a hostage deal with Hamas , warning that failure to do so should prompt a shift to what they describe as a “decisive phase” in the ongoing war in Gaza.​

The cabinet is scheduled to meet Tuesday evening to discuss the proposed timeline, as well as the future conduct of the war and the delivery of humanitarian aid into the territory.​

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to speak later Tuesday with U.S. President Donald Trump , with the hostage issue among the main topics, according to Israeli officials.​

Despite recent media reports suggesting progress in negotiations, a senior Israeli official said talks remain stalled and that there have been no substantive developments. With no significant military pressure currently being applied to Hamas, several cabinet members have expressed frustration over the current stalemate, calling it a waste of valuable time.​

Cabinet ministers are advocating for a large-scale escalation that would include the emergency call-up of thousands of reservists, the deployment of multiple army divisions into Gaza, and the use of heavier firepower than has been used in recent days. They are expected to demand clear answers during the meeting about the next stages of the war and insist on a concrete deadline for intensifying military operations.​

Plans under discussion include seizing large areas of Gaza to exert additional pressure on Hamas. The proposals would mark a significant expansion of Israel’s ground campaign.​

Officials have dismissed recent reports about mediation efforts, saying proposals reportedly advanced by international intermediaries lack substance and do not reflect a viable path toward a deal.​

Tensions within the Israeli leadership have also grown. The meeting comes amid a sharp dispute between Netanyahu and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, following Bar’s affidavit submitted to Israel’s Supreme Court. In the document, Bar reportedly detailed serious allegations against Netanyahu, contributing to a charged political atmosphere.​

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich , who also holds a position in the Defense Ministry, said Tuesday morning that he intends to leave the room when Bar addresses the cabinet, saying he would go for “coffee or to the restroom” during the briefing.​

On Monday, the BBC reported details of a new proposal from Hamas, offering the release of all hostages in exchange for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, a ceasefire lasting more than five years, and the start of reconstruction efforts. While Israel has not officially responded, Netanyahu’s spokesperson, Omer Dostri, said over the weekend that the idea of freeing all hostages through a single deal is unrealistic, calling the report “spin.”​

A Palestinian official told Saudi-owned Al-Hadath TV that renewed negotiations are expected to take place this week in Doha and Cairo with international involvement. A Hamas delegation, including senior officials Khalil al-Hayya and Muhammad Ismail Darwish, is expected to arrive in Cairo for talks with Egyptian mediators.​

Egyptian sources said the latest proposal was developed during a recent visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi to Qatar. The plan reportedly includes Hamas disarming and allows for a ceasefire and Gaza reconstruction without displacing Palestinian residents. An Israeli delegation is also expected to arrive in Cairo to review the proposal before it is formally presented to Hamas.​

A Qatari newspaper reported that an Israeli delegation visited Cairo on Sunday and met with Egyptian officials Monday. The delegation reportedly inquired about the identities of hostages, possibly due to U.S. pressure related to hostages holding American citizenship.​

A senior Palestinian official told the BBC that Hamas has signaled a willingness to relinquish control of Gaza as part of an agreement with a Palestinian entity approved on a regional level. That entity could include the Palestinian Authority or a newly created administrative body. Netanyahu has previously rejected handing control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority.​