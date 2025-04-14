'The ground was on fire': One year on, US airmen reflect on defending Israel from Iran attack

U.S. Air Force commander Gen. David Allvin on Monday shared a video marking one year since Iran launched a large-scale missile and drone attack against Israel, highlighting the role American forces played in helping to repel the assault.
The video features several U.S. airmen describing their experience during the April 2023 attack, when Iran fired 300 projectiles toward Israel in what was one of the most extensive strikes ever conducted by Tehran. U.S. forces were part of a coordinated defense effort that intercepted the vast majority of the weapons.
“We got to be part of a thing that had an impact,” one airman said. Another added, “This is defense of our coalition partners.”
Only six of the 300 missiles and drones reached Israeli territory, and no fatalities were reported. “Three hundred weapons were fired that night, six of them hit. No one died,” an airman recalled. Another described the aftermath from above: “The ground was on fire. You could see every single one of the drones, where they hit.”
Allvin praised the airmen for their actions. “One year ago today, Iran launched 300 missiles and drones at Israel. Our aviators risked everything to stop it. These heroes will never know how many innocent lives they saved that night,” he wrote. “Damn proud of these patriots.”
Also Monday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) posted in Hebrew about a previous joint military exercise with the IDF, known as Juniper Oak 23-2, conducted in January 2023. The exercise, CENTCOM said, aimed to strengthen operational cooperation between the two militaries, which remain ready through continuous joint training.