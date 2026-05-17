Israel to boost support for immigrant IDF soldiers

The government approved on Sunday the establishment of a dedicated unit to support immigrants serving in the IDF, with a focus on lone soldiers.

The unit will operate within the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and provide guidance and assistance to immigrant soldiers before, during and after military service. It will work in coordination with the IDF and the Defense Ministry.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The decision comes amid a rise in immigrants who have moved to Israel since the start of the war and enlisted in the military, including in combat roles.

Officials said the unit will help soldiers access rights and benefits, improve language and cultural accessibility, provide personal guidance and offer additional support during crises, including injury during service or emotional difficulties.

The unit will also assist families of soldiers living outside Israel by helping them understand developments and communicate with relevant authorities.

The resolution also calls for an interministerial task force headed by the directors general of the Defense Ministry and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry. It will include representatives from the Health Ministry, National Insurance Institute, Diaspora Affairs Ministry and the IDF, and will recommend ways to expand support services and improve coordination.

Officials said the new framework will not replace the authority of the IDF, Defense Ministry or other agencies, but is intended to close gaps and improve coordination.

2 View gallery Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer ( Photo: Hadar Yoavian )

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer said meetings with parents of lone immigrant soldiers in France, Britain and the United States showed the need for a broader and better-coordinated support system.

“It is our duty to ensure they are never left alone, not before their service, not during it and not afterward,” Sofer said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said immigrant lone soldiers “left behind their families and homes” to serve in the IDF, including in Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen, Judea and Samaria and other theaters.

“Our commitment is to embrace them, accompany them before their service, during it and after their discharge and ensure that no immigrant soldier is left alone,” Katz said.