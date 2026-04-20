'Suspect intended to travel for training in an Arab country': Israelis arrested in Iran espionage case

Israeli security forces have arrested two Israeli citizens on suspicion of operating on behalf of Iranian intelligence, including one suspect who allegedly maintained prolonged contact with a foreign agent and discussed traveling abroad for training.

According to a joint statement from the Shin Bet and police, the arrests were carried out in coordination with the Central District Major Crimes Unit. The suspects are identified as Sagi Haik, 19, from Ness Ziona, and Asaf Shtrit, 21, from Beit Oved.

1 View gallery One suspect allegedly maintained prolonged contact with a foreign agent and discussed traveling abroad for training ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Authorities say Haik was detained in March 2026 on suspicion of contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and carrying out tasks under their direction. Investigators allege he had been in contact for several months with an Iranian agent through online channels.

During that contact, Haik allegedly provided identifying personal information about himself and members of his family. Security officials further allege that he agreed to undergo training in a Middle Eastern country and was asked to recruit additional individuals for operational tasks.

The statement added that during the period of contact, family members of Haik reportedly received threatening messages from the Iranian operative. Despite the alleged threats, he continued communication with the contact, investigators said.

As part of the investigation, Haik is also accused of involving Shtrit in assisting with tasks requested by the foreign handler. Shtrit was subsequently arrested on suspicion of aiding in the execution of one of the assignments.

Authorities say a serious indictment is expected to be filed against both suspects in the Central District Court in Lod.