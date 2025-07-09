Eight months into ceasefire, IDF conducts 'focused' ground operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah

The IDF's focus has returned to Gaza, but mostly aerial operations in Lebanon persist, keeping pressure on Hezbollah to disarm. Nearly eight months after the northern ceasefire, the IDF released footage on Wednesday documenting the destruction of Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including a ground compound north of Shlomi and weapons storage facilities.
This marks the IDF’s first acknowledgment in months of ground operations in Lebanon, described as “specialized and focused.” The IDF’s Galilee Division, recently tasked with securing the entire Lebanon border, is conducting defensive operations, neutralizing terrorists and destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
The IDF said in a statement that troops undertake precise missions to prevent the Shiite terror group from re-establishing a foothold, based on intelligence and identification of weapons and infrastructure across various areas.
In one operation on Jabal Balat ridge, opposite Moshav Zar’it, forces located a Hezbollah compound with weapons storage and firing positions, which reserve soldiers subsequently destroyed. In a targeted nighttime mission, reservists uncovered weapons hidden in dense terrain near Labouna, north of Shlomi, including a multi-barrel missile launcher, a heavy machine gun and dozens of explosive devices.
The forces confiscated and destroyed the military equipment and weapons. A subterranean structure used for weapons storage was also identified and demolished through an engineering operation by the brigade.
Amid the tense ceasefire, the IDF emphasized its commitment to neutralizing threats to Israel and preventing Hezbollah’s re-entrenchment, in line with agreements between Israel and Lebanon. These operations highlight the delicate balance of enforcing a ceasefire while countering Hezbollah’s persistent military presence along a volatile border.