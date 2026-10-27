Luxury real estate to prison: Israeli-American Alexander brothers each get 30 years for sex trafficking

A Manhattan court sentenced each of the three Alexander brothers - sons of Israeli immigrants who became wealthy real estate figures in the United States - to 30 years in prison after they were convicted of sex trafficking and additional sex offenses . The judge imposed the sentences on Tal Alexander, 40, and his twin brothers, Oren and Alon, 39, following a lengthy hearing in which victims described the assaults and their lasting impact. Prosecutors had sought life sentences for all three, while defense attorneys requested the minimum sentence of 15 years.

The brothers were unanimously convicted in March following a trial that lasted several weeks and included testimony from 11 women. According to prosecutors, the brothers used their wealth, status and access to luxury properties over more than two decades to lure women to parties, trips and vacation destinations, including mansions in the Hamptons and ski resorts in Aspen. There, some of the women were raped and sexually assaulted, in certain cases after being drugged.

Gallery Alon Alexander, right, and Oren Alexander in cour ( Photo: Matais J. Ocner / Reuters )

Prosecutors said they had identified at least 70 women and girls who were victimized by one or more of the brothers. According to the prosecution, some of the assaults dated back to 2001 or 2002, when the brothers were still in high school. Several women testified that after drinking beverages provided by the brothers, they became disoriented and lost control of their bodies.

At Tuesday's sentencing hearing, 11 women delivered victim impact statements, while a prosecutor read a statement on behalf of another victim. One woman said it took just "one night, a few hours and one invitation" to destroy the person she had been. Another described a luxurious Hamptons mansion that had become a "mansion of horrors" for her.

Artist and gallery owner Lindsey Acree said Tal and another man raped her at a Hamptons home in 2011 after she drank a beverage that she said left her paralyzed. Abandoning her prepared remarks, she addressed the brothers directly: "Why did you do this? I don't understand the cruelty, the hatred of women."

All three brothers, who did not testify during the trial, asked to speak before sentencing and continued to deny the offenses. Oren said he regretted remarks he had made and the way he had behaved toward women when he was younger, but insisted: "We never drugged or raped anyone. We never sex trafficked anyone."

The parents, Shlomi and Orly Alexander ( Photo: Matias J. Ocner / Reuters )

Tal asked to be sent to the same prison as his brothers so their elderly parents could visit all three together. The judge had previously indicated that separating them would be appropriate because of their negative influence on one another, although the final decision on prison assignments rests with correctional authorities.

Alon said that no woman had accused him of misconduct during the eight years he had been married, describing his current life as centered on work and family. He is married to Israeli model Shani Zigron, and the couple has two daughters.

Oren and Tal were among the most prominent brokers in the luxury real estate markets of New York and Miami. Known in the industry as the "A Team," they earned their reputation through multimillion-dollar deals for wealthy buyers and celebrity clients. They broke sales records at Douglas Elliman before establishing their own brokerage firm.

The family has hired attorney Alan Dershowitz to work on getting a presidential pardon ( Photo: Amit Shael )

Their clients included Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, whom they helped purchase a Florida estate in a $24 million deal. Alon managed the family's security business. Their parents, Shlomi and Orly Alexander, immigrated to the United States from Israel and founded Kent Security. The three brothers were arrested in 2024 and have remained in custody without bail since then.

The family also pursued a separate legal avenue, hiring attorney Alan Dershowitz, who had previously been involved in presidential pardon proceedings involving Donald Trump, for hundreds of thousands of dollars. A letter written by Dershowitz listed the possibility of a presidential pardon and the reversal of the convictions among the objectives of his work.