Airport and seaport in Jordan evacuated due to 'credible threat', US embassy says

The international airport and seaport in Aqaba, southern Jordan, were evacuated Sunday because of a “specific and credible threat,” the U.S. Embassy said.

“We strongly advise all Americans to refrain from traveling to either the airport or seaport,” the embassy said in a statement on X, urging citizens to continue following instructions issued by Jordanian authorities.

Aqaba International Airport, file photo ( Photo: KELENY/ Shutterstock )

The embassy did not provide further details about the nature of the threat or say how long the evacuation was expected to remain in effect.

Jordanian authorities have not yet issued a statement, and the information minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Central Command said Saturday that two American soldiers were killed in an Iranian attack in Jordan a day earlier, while another service member remained missing. They were the first U.S. military fatalities since the latest round of fighting began.

American officials have also reported dozens of troops wounded in Jordan in recent days, while Washington has deployed additional fighter jets and refueling aircraft to the region and expanded travel warnings across the Middle East.

The U.S. State Department has urged Americans to reconsider travel to the region because of the risk of unpredictable escalation, flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures.