Pilots on the ground in the West Bank: The Air Force's surprising move

The Israeli Air Force has launched a new program, which is intended to strengthen cooperation between ground forces operating in Operation Iron Wall in the West Bank with pilots and air crew members. The program was initiated by Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, and as part of it the deputy commander of the Operation Strike Squadron in the sector participates every few days in arrest operations with ground forces in West Bank villages and cities.

The deputy commander of Squadron 109 last week joined a complex operation in the West Bank under the command of the reserve battalion of the 8109th Samaria Brigade. Over the course of a day, the deputy commander of the squadron spent time with the battalion's commanders and fighters, learning up close the combat methods, challenges and threats in the field, and gaining a new perspective on the needs of the ground forces. At the same time, the ground forces commanders were exposed to the depth of the Air Force's operational concept, which contributes to improving operational coordination.

The program offers creative solutions to strengthen and deepen air-ground cooperation, drawing lessons from events in the Iron Swords War. "I arrived at the Samaria Air Force Base to get to know the area and the missions up close, and in the future to better assist soldiers on the ground in any complex event that may develop in the sector," said the deputy commander of Squadron 109, Major Y. "The mission of assisting the ground forces has reached a very high level in Gaza and Lebanon, and we will continue to train and practice so that we are effective in all sectors, at all times."

Cooperation between ground forces and air forces has become an indispensable product in the war in various sectors. "What would have taken hours a few months ago now happens in minutes. The battalion commander in the field knows what he wants to attack, and the target is attacked within minutes," explains a security source. Operation Iron Wall, for example, began with an opening blow that included air strikes in the heart of the Jenin refugee camp.

With the expansion of the operation to Tulkarm, the IDF has continued to use aircraft to attack terrorist cells from the air. In recent years, airstrikes have become a central tool in the West Bank, and are used to thwart fleeing terrorists, prevent attacks, neutralize IEDs, and even strike during ongoing attacks. The Shin Bet and the IDF plan to expand the use of this tool, and over the coming weeks pilots and squadron commanders will stay in various sectors in the West Bank each for 24 hours, in order to improve cooperation with ground forces.

Overnight between Saturday and Sunday, the IDF expanded its activity in the West Bank , alongside the release of Palestinian terrorists as part of the deal to release hostages, and announced the entry of the Bislah Brigade combat team forces into the Palestinian village of Tamun, where IED terrorism has recently begun to develop.

On Sunday afternoon, the IDF announced that as part of the operation to thwart terrorism in the northern West Bank, the IDF destroyed buildings in Jenin that were used as terrorist infrastructure. Dramatic footage shows the moment the houses were blown up, and according to the Palestinians, nearly 20 buildings in the Jenin refugee camp were blown up.

The operation in Tamun began with a ground maneuver by the forces, with the main focus of the operation being a rapid entry into the village for various purposes of locating, seizing, and entrenching. At the same time, the IDF attacked from the air with an opening strike, followed by the arrival of heavy equipment - excavators and bulldozers - which opened up traffic routes for the ground forces, so that they could begin searching for weapons and arresting suspects.