IDF terrorist hunt expands in West Bank amid fear that most released prisoners are returning to terrorism

Alongside the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of the hostage deal, the IDF expanded its operations in the West Bank early Sunday, announcing its entry into the Palestinian village of Tamun, which has recently become a hub for explosive-related terrorism.

Later in the afternoon, the IDF announced that, as part of its counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank, it had demolished buildings in Jenin used as terror infrastructure. Dramatic footage captured the moment of the explosions, and Palestinian sources reported that close to 20 buildings had been destroyed in Jenin's refugee camp.

The demolitions followed a mapping process of buildings where terror infrastructures, explosives labs, and surveillance tools – such as closed-circuit cameras – were discovered. Among the destroyed buildings was the one where Haruv Reconnaissance Unit soldier First Sergeant Liam Hazi from Rosh HaAyin was killed . So far, IDF troops have conducted searches of more than 1,000 buildings during this operation in the West Bank.

A joint statement by IDF and Shin Bet revealed that, to date, the counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank has resulted in the elimination of over 35 terrorists and the arrest of more than 100 wanted individuals. Additionally, preemptive airstrikes have killed more than 15. Troops have confiscated dozens of weapons, destroyed hundreds of explosives, and neutralized dozens more planted along roads to target soldiers.

Tamun operations

The operation in Tamun began before dawn with ground maneuvers focused on a rapid entry into the village for searches, arrests and fortification. Heavy equipment, including bulldozers and excavators, was used to clear paths for ground troops, who began searching for weapons and detaining suspects.

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Tamun is part of the "Five Villages" area, which also includes Tubas, Tayasir, Far'a, and Aqaba. In recent months, terrorism originating from these villages has intensified, including planting roadside bombs and using smuggled weapons for attacks. The proximity of Tamun and Tubas to Israel's eastern border has made them key points for arms smuggling by terror groups such as Iran and Hamas. Many arms dealers, including criminal elements, frequent the border area to collect weapons smuggled from Jordan.

The villages have also become a haven for terrorists fleeing security forces. Many retreat to these villages before continuing on to Jenin or Tulkarm.

Now, with the operation expanded to include Tamun, IDF is operating in three key locations in the eastern West Bank: the refugee camps in Jenin and Tulkarm , and the village of Tamun. The goal is to maintain aggressive and sustained pressure on the terror groups that have grown in the area in recent years. Another goal, following the hostage deal, is to prevent celebrations by released prisoners in cities and villages. Due to the military presence, such celebrations have significantly decreased, and no large armed parades have been reported so far.

During the operation in Tamun, troops discovered an M-16 rifle and magazines. The IDF is also investigating an incident in which a 73-year-old man, reportedly shot by Israeli forces, was killed. Initial assessments indicate that the deceased, Walid Lahlooh, was in an isolated area where no civilians were expected to be present. Troops who identified him followed standard arrest procedures, which ended with him being shot in the lower body.

2 View gallery Explosions in Jenin ( Photo: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta )

An IDF announcement regarding the raid stated: "During the operation, the forces located and confiscated dozens of weapons, destroyed hundreds of explosive devices, and neutralized dozens of additional explosives that had been planted along routes to target our forces."

As part of the broader operation that began nearly two weeks ago, soldiers have been scanning buildings in the hostile Jenin camp, which spans no more than 1.5 square kilometers, arresting and eliminating militants. Last week, Staff Sergeant Liam Hazi, a soldier from the Haruv Reconnaissance Unit, was killed during clashes in Jenin. Four other soldiers sustained light to moderate injuries, while one soldier was seriously wounded.

More recently, IDF launched similar operations in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. In both Jenin and Tulkarm, checkpoints have been established to inspect Palestinians trying to leave the area, ensuring that no terrorists attempt to flee.