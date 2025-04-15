Iran nuclear deal will include elimination of enrichment and weapons program, Witkoff asserts

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, clarified on Tuesday that any agreement with Iran must include "stopping and dismantling its nuclear enrichment and weapons program." Witkoff made these statements Tuesday following remarks he made the previous day, which indicated that the U.S. was interested in limiting Iran's uranium enrichment and placing its nuclear program under supervision—rather than fully ending and dismantling it, as Israel demands.
"A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal," he tweeted on X. "Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East - meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program. It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do."
In an interview with Fox News, following initial talks—mostly indirect—held in Oman between Witkoff and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Witkoff said: "The president's message of peace through strength, it resonates throughout the world. This is not a threat on my part now. It is just a simple fact."
"The president means what he says, which is they cannot have a bomb. The conversation with the Iranians will be much about two critical points one, enrichment, they do not need to enrich past 3.67%. In some circumstances they're at 60% in other circumstances 20%, that cannot be, and you do not need to run, as they claim, a civil nuclear program where you're enriching past 3.67%," Witkoff said.
"So this is going to be much about verification on the enrichment program and then ultimately verification on weaponization that includes missiles. The type of missiles that they have stockpiled there and it includes the trigger for a bomb. The talks will focus on supervising Iran's uranium enrichment program and ultimately its armament," Witkoff explained. "This includes the types of missiles they store there and the bomb itself. We're here to see if we can resolve this issue diplomatically and through dialogue. The first meeting was positive, constructive, and convincing."
Witkoff further emphasized: "Not enough has been done regarding supervision of the program in the years before our administration. That must change. If it does, we'll have a basis for positive discussions. If not, we'll have to look for alternatives—which will not be good for anyone."
Meanwhile, Oman's state news agency reported that Trump held a phone conversation with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, discussing ways to support nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. Another round of talks will take place on Saturday in the Omani capital of Muscat.