Is missing Israeli Yitzhak Cohen still alive in the Philippines? Family desperate for information

Yitzhak's brother, Yaniv, told Ynet that Yitzhak went to meet someone he had known for years and hasn't been heard from since. He explained that Yitzhak had lent money to this person in the past, and they had arranged to meet regarding some land offered in return for the loan. "My sister spoke to Yitzhak an hour before it happened, and he never gave off the impression that he was even slightly concerned about it," said his brother.