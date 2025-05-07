Trump Ally: US will not negotiate with terrorists, remains committed to Israel's security

In an interview ahead of a major televised event in Jerusalem honoring U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Evans said more than 250 million people are expected to watch—including President Trump himself. Evans, who advises the White House on faith and foreign policy matters, described the gathering as a platform for asserting “moral clarity.”

( Video: Lior Sharon )

“Israel’s mistake in the past has been negotiating with the devil,” Evans said, referring to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Iran and Hezbollah. “President Trump has zero tolerance for terror and won’t play the game with people who have no intention of peace.”

Evans dismissed concerns that Trump might shift toward diplomacy in U.S.-Iran relations, describing Tehran’s leadership as manipulative and insincere. “Iran is stalling for time. Trump knows this. He’s sanctioning countries that buy Iranian oil and turning up the pressure. If they don’t comply, they’ll have hell to pay.”

While critical of the Iranian regime, Evans said he distinguishes between the government and the people. “The Iranian people are the strongest supporters of Israel in the region. They’ve been hijacked by radical Islamic leaders,” he said. He called for international efforts to economically pressure the regime and allow ordinary Iranians to reclaim their country.

Addressing the firing rumors surrounding former White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, an outspoken supporter of Israel, Evans clarified that Waltz had been reassigned—not dismissed. “Donald Trump fires people instantly when necessary. That didn’t happen here. Waltz is now at the U.N. and remains in good standing,” he said.

1 View gallery Mike Evans and Donald Trump ( Photo: White House )

Evans reaffirmed evangelical leaders’ access to the president, noting they have an office near the Oval Office and play a prominent role in shaping policy. “We’re pro-Israel evangelicals with zero tolerance for Iran,” he said. “And the president listens.”

Regarding Gaza, Evans said Trump remains focused on the hostages held by Hamas and is deeply sympathetic—but also realistic. “Hamas is using them as fuel. They care nothing about human life,” he said. “President Trump understands the game they’re playing, and Israel cannot allow aid to be turned into weapons.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Evans also addressed discussions around relocating Gaza residents to other countries, suggesting African nations may be considered. “This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights,” he said. “These people will never have a future under Hamas or radical Islam.”

Looking ahead, Evans said he believes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is preparing to join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel. “Thanks to President Trump, that’s within reach,” he said. “The crown prince told me directly: the Palestinians wasted our money. They should follow Israel’s example, not fight it.”