IDF soldiers, Syrian civilians arrested in cross-border weapons smuggling ring

Nine Israelis, including 5 soldiers, and 3 Syrian nationals face charges in a sweeping investigation into a trafficking network accused of moving RPGs, explosives and rifles from Syria to criminal groups in northern Israel

Dozens of residents from northern Israel, including five active and reserve soldiers, along with several Syrian civilians, were arrested over the past month on suspicion of involvement in a weapons‑smuggling network moving arms from Syria into Israel, Israel Police, the IDF and the Shin Bet security service announced Wednesday.
According to the statement, five Israeli soldiers, both active duty and reservists, repeatedly smuggled various types of weapons across the border from the village of Hader in Syria into Israel. The weapons were then transferred to criminal elements residing in northern Israel.
The suspects in the affair include Yasser Burjas, 29; Ruad Al‑Basar, 25; and Salman Abu Qis, 51, all residents of Hader. In addition, nine Israelis were arrested, including five soldiers: Rami Abu Shach, 49, of Shfaram; Amir Salman, 25, of Yarka; Anan Moula, 26, of Yarka; Munir Abu Dahar, 26, of Yarka; Iyad Halabi, a non-commissioned officer, 45, of Yarka; Sohil Maadi, reserve soldier, 21, of Maghar; Salah Hanifes, active soldier, 23, of Shfaram; Amal Aslim, reserve soldier, 26, of Yarka; and Wizan Salah, a non-commissioned officer, 21, of Maghar.
As part of the intelligence gathering and investigations, it emerged that just days before the arrests, the network had sought to smuggle “unusual weapons in type and scope,” including explosive materials, RPG missiles, assault rifles and a large quantity of ammunition.
The following month, during a nighttime operation in southern Syria, security forces discovered dozens of weapons and arrested three Syrian nationals involved in arms trafficking. These weapons were seized in Syria and, according to investigators, were intended for smuggling into Israel.
The Syrian‑seized weapons were earmarked for delivery to Rami Abu Shach, 49, of Shfaram, who was in contact with Ruad Al‑Basar, 25, of Hader, a key player in large‑scale arms dealings. The probe is expected to culminate on Thursday with the filing of an indictment against the suspects, each charged according to his role in the case.
""