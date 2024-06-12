Gaza 'journalist' who held hostages had ties to Iranian regime, report suggests

3 View gallery Abdallah Aljamal held Almog Meir Jan, Shlomi Ziv and Andrey Kozlov for months ( Photo: Ichilov Hospital, IDF Spokesperson's Unit, REUTERS, Marko Djurica, Reuters )





3 View gallery The room where the hostages were held





3 View gallery Al Jazeera offices in Jerusalem ( Photo: AP )









Al Jazeera journalist Abdallah Aljamal, who held Israeli hostages for Hamas in his home in Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, had ties to the Iranian regime, the Washington Free Beacon reported Monday.

The investigation revealed that Aljamal continued writing for the Palestine Chronicle while the captives were in his home. The Palestine Chronicle is part of a nonprofit organization registered in Washington State.

The IDF confirmed Sunday that Aljamal, a Hamas operative, held captives Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kuzlov and Shlomi Ziv, who were rescued in a daring operation in Gaza.





The report highlighted limited information about the Palestine Chronicle's financial situation. The site's founder, Ramzy Baroud, previously an Al Jazeera editor, defended Hamas's October 7 massacre in an article for Kayhan International, an Iranian state-funded newspaper. In 2022, Baroud published another article in Kayhan International claiming Israeli leaders "exaggerate and manipulate facts to instill fear and rile up their political camps."





Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor Chairman Rami Abdu claimed the IDF "executed" Aljamal and his family during the operation, detailing the incident in a statement on X.





Hamas' media office confirmed Aljamal's death, describing him as "an editor and journalist." His Facebook page indicated he also served as spokesperson for the Hamas Labor Ministry and supported Hamas publicly.





Al Jazeera denied any connection to Aljamal, with Omar al-Walid, head of the Jerusalem bureau, stating, "This man is not from Al Jazeera, and he did not work for Al Jazeera at all." Following these revelations, the Israeli government decided to shut down Al Jazeera's offices in Jerusalem.













"In an initial testimony documenting the killings committed by the Israeli army in the Nuseirat camp today, the EuroMedHR reported that the Israeli army used a ladder to enter the home of Dr. Ahmed Al Jamal. The army immediately executed 36-year-old Fatima Al Jamal upon encountering her on the staircase," he wrote on X.

The forces then stormed the house and executed her husband, journalist Abdullah Al-Jamal, 36, and his father, Dr. Ahmed, 74, in front of his grandchildren. The army also shot their daughter, Zainab, 27, who sustained serious injuries."

Shortly after the IDF announcement, Hamas' media office confirmed the death of Aljamal, whom they described as "an editor and journalist." His Facebook page showed that he also served as spokesperson for the Hamas Labor Ministry. On October 7, he published a post thanking Hamas. "Praise be to Allah, good and blessed. God, this is your promised victory."

