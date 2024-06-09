Watch rescued hostage Andrey Kozlov's moving reunion with family

, was reunited with his mother, Yevgenia, today at Sheba Medical Center. Yevgenia and his father, Mikhail, arrived in Israel on Sunday morning, having flown in from Russia. In an emotional scene, Kozlov was seen collapsing to the floor, overwhelmed with tears upon seeing his mother.

The Kozlovs, who live in Russia, departed from Saint Petersburg the previous night. The Israeli Foreign Ministry revealed that the staff at the Israeli Consulate General in the city quickly mobilized to assist Andrey's parents once they learned of the release of the hostages. Consul Tal Schwartzman personally escorted them to the airport.

