Arrest of alleged terrorists on Highway 1 likely prompted by false report

An elite counterterrorism unit called the Tequilla team was called in, unusually heavy traffic built up on Highway 1 and frightened motorists filmed the scene. The Shin Bet and police announced the arrest of "suspects involved in planning a terrorist attack." But it now appears the arrests may have been prompted by a false report.
No weapons or explosives were found at the scene, and the Shin Bet has stressed that, as far as it is concerned, the investigation remains open.
Police also announced Tuesday that another "dramatic arrest" had been carried out overnight in a crowded area of central Israel in connection with the suspected attack plot.
Law enforcement authorities said: "Following Shin Bet intelligence indicating an intention to carry out a terrorist attack, the two main suspects were arrested last night near Latrun by a joint team of Yamam counterterrorism officers and Shin Bet operatives.
"After the arrests, during initial questioning at the scene, it emerged that there was another suspect who allegedly acted as an accomplice to the two men. Based on that information, Yamam and police forces were dispatched to central Israel and arrested him in a busy area."
However, as the investigation progressed, authorities discovered that the arrests may have been based on a false report.