Two suspected terrorists arrested on Highway 1 near Jerusalem

Two suspected terrorists were arrested on Highway 1 on Monday evening after an intelligence warning prompted a major security operation in the Jerusalem area, causing alarm and severe traffic congestion near Latrun.

Two suspected terrorists were arrested on Highway 1 on Monday evening after an intelligence warning prompted a major security operation in the Jerusalem area, causing alarm and severe traffic congestion near Latrun.

Two suspected terrorists were arrested on Highway 1 on Monday evening after an intelligence warning prompted a major security operation in the Jerusalem area, causing alarm and severe traffic congestion near Latrun.

Police and Shin Bet commandos from Team Tequila, a joint counterterrorism force, were dispatched as security personnel deployed at several locations around Jerusalem. The operation ended with the arrest of the two suspects on Highway 1, where road closures led to unusually heavy traffic near Latrun.

Police and Shin Bet commandos from Team Tequila, a joint counterterrorism force, were dispatched as security personnel deployed at several locations around Jerusalem. The operation ended with the arrest of the two suspects on Highway 1, where road closures led to unusually heavy traffic near Latrun.

Police and Shin Bet commandos from Team Tequila, a joint counterterrorism force, were dispatched as security personnel deployed at several locations around Jerusalem. The operation ended with the arrest of the two suspects on Highway 1, where road closures led to unusually heavy traffic near Latrun.

. Earlier Monday, the military said Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir had ordered all units to suspend leave beginning Thursday, following a security assessment involving senior commanders and intelligence officials.

. Earlier Monday, the military said Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir had ordered all units to suspend leave beginning Thursday, following a security assessment involving senior commanders and intelligence officials.

The assessment was attended by the heads of the IDF Operations and Military Intelligence directorates, as well as the commanders of the Northern, Central, Southern and Home Front commands.

The assessment was attended by the heads of the IDF Operations and Military Intelligence directorates, as well as the commanders of the Northern, Central, Southern and Home Front commands.

The assessment was attended by the heads of the IDF Operations and Military Intelligence directorates, as well as the commanders of the Northern, Central, Southern and Home Front commands.