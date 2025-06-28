Secretary of State Rubio meets hostage families amid Gaza ceasefire talks

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on Friday with representatives of families of hostages held in Gaza—the first such meeting since he took office. The meeting came amid growing reports of advanced negotiations for a potential comprehensive deal that could end the war in Gaza.

Trump speaks about possible ceasefire ( Video: The White House )





Among those attending were Moshe Lavi, brother-in-law of Omri Miran; Ili David, brother of Evyatar David; Tzur Goldin, brother of Hadar Goldin; and Iair Horn, a former hostage whose brother Eitan Horn remains captive . According to the Hostage Families Forum, Rubio told them: “Israel has already achieved victories in Iran and Lebanon, but a true victory in Gaza will only come when all hostages are home.”

The Forum added that Rubio expressed the Trump administration’s “unwavering commitment” to securing the release of the 50 hostages still held in Gaza—20 of whom are believed to be alive. He emphasized the U.S. “has proven its ability to lead meaningful efforts in the Middle East.” The family members responded that there is “a real and critical window of opportunity” to bring all the hostages home in a single, comprehensive deal—without phased agreements or partial releases.

The families expressed their zeal and underscored the urgency of the matter, stating: “We’ve waited long enough. It’s time for bold decisions and to bring everyone back at once.”

Qatar calls for U.S. pressure

The meeting came as diplomatic movement resumed after a long deadlock—though past experience suggests it's too early to predict success. “I believe we’ll have a ceasefire next week,” President Trump said Friday. Meanwhile, Hamas-affiliated sources told Ynet that Egypt is formulating a new proposal that could materialize within two weeks.

2 View gallery Rubio with hostage families ( Photo: Hostage family HQ )

A week and a half ago, journalist Nadav Eyal reported in Ynet that regional sources see “significant progress” in hostage deal talks and efforts to end the Gaza war. Following military success in Iran, Israel is pushing for a “comprehensive agreement” that would end the war, secure the hostages' release, and normalize relations with Muslim nations such as Saudi Arabia, Syria, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Such a deal could prompt far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir to quit the government, potentially leading to dissolution of the coalition and early elections.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while not addressing the deal’s details, referred to “a dramatic opportunity to expand the peace accords.” He is reportedly considering a trip to Washington, although no date has been set. In a request to postpone his court testimony over the next two weeks, Netanyahu cited a “window of opportunity for releasing the hostages and defeating Hamas.”

Qatar: The moment must not be missed

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told AFP that Doha also sees a “window of opportunity” following the ceasefire between Iran and Israel. But he warned: “If we don’t seize the momentum, it will become another missed opportunity. We don’t want that to happen again.” Though no direct negotiations are currently underway, “Qatar is very involved in separate discussions with each side,” he said.

Al-Ansari emphasized: “We’re working closely to ensure the international community—especially the U.S.—applies the necessary pressure to bring both sides to the negotiating table. We’ve already seen what American pressure can achieve.”

2 View gallery Qatari spokesperson Majed al-Ansari

He also commented on the recent Iranian attack on a U.S. base in Qatar, stating it was not coordinated in advance: “We considered how to respond, then Trump called and said there’s a chance for regional stability now that Israel has agreed to a ceasefire. We could have escalated, but because there was hope for peace—we chose that path.”

U.S. to present war-ending plan

According to Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese outlet Al-Akhbar, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Cairo soon amid the advancing ceasefire talks. However, disagreements remain about “the day after” in Gaza. Israel continues to demand the disarmament and exile of Hamas leaders—conditions the group strongly opposes.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Saudi outlet Al Arabiya reported that negotiations will resume soon, with results expected by mid-July. “The U.S. has informed Qatar and Egypt that it is pressuring Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire,” the report said. Mediators are expected to meet with Hamas next week to reach an understanding, and have asked the U.S. for a plan to deliver aid to Gaza and implement a two-week ceasefire. Washington, in turn, reportedly pledged to present its end-of-war proposal within days and organize a summit in Doha.

Speaking from the White House Friday night, Trump also addressed the chaotic state of humanitarian aid in Gaza: “We’re providing a lot of money and food there—because we have to. I look at these crowds of people with no food, nothing. We’re the ones bringing it. But some of it gets stolen by bad actors [Hamas and armed groups]. You give it, distribute it, and it’s supposed to reach the people—but then the food gets stolen and resold.”

He added: “You see lines of people getting just one meal. It’s a shame other countries don’t help. No one helps where we do, but I think we must—for humanitarian reasons.”