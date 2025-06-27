Trump: We think we may reach a Gaza cease-fire next week

U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects a deal could be imminent. "I think we’re close," he stated.
According to the sources, “Egypt is working on a new cease-fire proposal in Gaza that could take effect in the next two weeks. All sides are flexible, and it’s a unique opportunity to advance a meaningful deal, though nothing is finalized yet.” They added that the recent war between Israel and Iran had “shifted Hamas’s approach to negotiations,” and claimed the group is now showing greater willingness to compromise.
U.S. officials echoed the momentum, saying Thursday that “a major push is underway to reach a breakthrough in the hostage talks. There’s significant momentum following the Iran strike, and progress is possible. The Qataris are playing a key role and believe an agreement with Hamas is achievable.”
Israeli sources familiar with the talks said no delegation is being sent to Cairo or Doha because “Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to close the deal at the highest levels.” This time, they stressed, it’s a “comprehensive agreement—not the typical deal involving indirect proximity talks with Hamas.”
Rather, the sources said, it would come directly “from the top,” involving a joint decision by Netanyahu, Trump, his senior adviser Michael Whatley (referred to here by surname only), and Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer. “Everyone else is running in circles with no clue what’s going on,” one official said.
According to the same sources, the proposed agreement is far-reaching: it includes an end to the war, the return of 50 hostages, and an expansion of the Abraham Accords. “That’s what interests Trump,” one official said. “He’s not here with hostility—this is a bear hug.”
Meanwhile, preparations are underway for a potential visit by Prime Minister Netanyahu to the White House. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday, “There’s no date yet, but the prime minister has expressed interest in coming to the White House, meeting with the president, and visiting Washington. The president is, of course,e very open to it, but for now there’s no set date.”