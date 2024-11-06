Attorney general to defend Gallant’s dismissal as High Court pushes for answers

The High Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to provide a response by noon on Thursday to an interim injunction request challenging his dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as petitioners claim the firing was politically motivated
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara convened a meeting Wednesday to discuss the government’s stance on the case. Sources close to the matter suggest she will argue that Israeli law grants the prime minister broad authority to dismiss ministers.
However, the court may examine whether Netanyahu's decision was influenced by factors unrelated to his duties, which could potentially conflict with his legal restrictions due to his ongoing criminal trial.
The petition asserts that Gallant’s firing amid an active war is driven by political interests—namely, efforts to advance draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox scholars and stabilize the coalition—at the expense of national security. The petition argues that replacing Gallant, who has 35 years of military experience, with a less experienced minister endangers Israel at a time of significant security threats.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin criticized Justice Yael Willner, who is overseeing the case, accusing her of overreaching by issuing the injunction. “Justice Willner has taken on the role of justice minister with this unprecedented order, effectively controlling the Judicial Selection Committee. Now, she seems set on stepping into the prime minister’s shoes, deciding on ministerial appointments instead of dismissing the petition,” Levin remarked.
With sarcasm, he added, “We look forward to January 20, to see if Justice Willner will also weigh in on the American presidential election.”
