IDF soldier accused of spying for Iran, gave information for money

An investigation conducted by the Shin Bet security agency, the Israel Police, and the IDF’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) found that the soldier knowingly communicated with Iranian operatives and carried out tasks on their behalf, including sending a video of missile interceptions and footage of rocket strikes and impact sites in Israel. According to a joint statement from the police, Shin Bet and CID, the information he provided was not obtained as part of his military duties.
“This is an extremely serious incident involving an IDF soldier maintaining contact with the enemy,” the agencies stated. “The Shin Bet and Israel Police once again warn the public against engaging with hostile foreign elements.”
Earlier in the day, another espionage case linked to Tehran was revealed. The Shin Bet and police announced the arrest of Tehani Abu Samkhan, a 33-year-old teacher from the Abu Qweider Bedouin community in the Negev, on suspicion of committing serious security offenses on behalf of Iranian intelligence. She was arrested last month in a joint operation involving the Shin Bet, the central unit of the southern police district, and the national guard. Today, the State Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against her in the Be’er Sheva District Court.
According to the investigation by the Shin Bet and the counterterrorism unit in the Southern District, over the past year, Abu Samkhan—mother of five young children—was in contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and knowingly carried out various security-related missions for them. She used a designated phone to stay in touch with her handlers and receive assignments.
Her contact with the Iranian agent began after she joined the Telegram group “Arab 48.” The agent initially asked her to summarize local news, but she responded by explaining how he could gather information about the situation in Israel using Telegram channels and Facebook.
Abu Samkhan, who lives near the Nevatim airbase, was reportedly asked to perform tasks during Operation Rising Lion, including intelligence gathering on the airbase by filming fighter jet takeoffs. According to the indictment, after the outbreak of war with Iran, the agent—who knew her location—ordered her to send him videos of fighter jets. She filmed them from her balcony but ultimately did not send the footage.
Since the outbreak of the shadow war with Iran nearly two years ago, the Shin Bet and police have uncovered 27 espionage cases involving Israeli citizens working on behalf of Iran. So far, indictments have been filed against 42 individuals. The vast majority were aware they were cooperating with Iranian agents, often after being contacted directly through social media. In the latest case as well, Abu Samkhan reportedly knew she was in contact with Iranian intelligence.