FM Sa'ar refused to talk to UK counterpart ahead of sanctions announcement, officials say

Sanctions imposed by several countries—led by the United Kingdom— against Israeli government ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have escalated tensions between Israel and the West. A striking sign of the growing strain came last night, when Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar refused to speak with his British counterpart, David Lammy, who had requested a call to "update him" on the decision to sanction the two cabinet members.

Sa’ar’s refusal, considered highly unusual especially given the close alliance between Israel and Britain, was explained in Jerusalem as a response to what officials described as an “unprecedentedly severe” British move.

Coming to Israel’s defense was U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who criticized the five countries—Britain, Norway, Australia, New Zealand and Canada—that imposed the sanctions. Rubio said the move would do nothing to advance a ceasefire, the return of hostages or the end of the war.

Meanwhile, Norway has drawn criticism for its perceived double standard. On the same day it announced sanctions, it hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oslo. Araghchi was invited to speak at the 22nd Oslo Forum and is holding meetings with senior Norwegian officials, representatives from other countries and international experts. He received a red-carpet welcome and is staying at Oslo’s Grand Hotel, which has hosted global dignitaries, including former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Ahead of the sanctions, the British Times highlighted several past statements made by Smotrich. Among them was his comment that he would not allow any humanitarian aid into Gaza that could fall into Hamas’ hands, “not even a single grain of wheat.”

He also stated last month that his vision of victory would be "when Gaza is completely destroyed, its civilians are concentrated south of the Morag route and begin to emigrate en masse to third countries."

The report also referenced Ben-Gvir’s calls to “encourage voluntary emigration” of Gaza residents and to build a synagogue on the Temple Mount.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, whom Sa’ar declined to speak with, previously condemned the two Israeli ministers, calling their rhetoric “monstrous.” Speaking in the British Parliament, Lammy warned that the Netanyahu government was planning to displace Gazans to a corner in the south of the strip and provide only a fraction of the aid they need.