Lawmakers link Trump assassination attempt to incitement against Netanyahu

Israeli lawmakers on Sunday drew parallels between the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and the rising incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the subject being prominently featured during the Cabinet's weekly meeting.

Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman presented a video featuring a series of inciteful remarks against Netanyahu, prompting ministers to schedule a discussion next week with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to outline potential measures to address such incidents.

1 View gallery Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AP /Gene J. Puskar, Haim Goldberg/Flash90 )

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close ally of Netanyahu, criticized the attorney general for failing to act on threats against the premier. "It's a miracle that what happened in the United States hasn't happened here yet. We warned that this could happen here. The judicial system has abandoned the prime minister," he said.

"This is not just writing on the wall; it's much more than that. I've had long conversations with the attorney general, repeatedly warning for months that such an event could occur here. It's only a matter of time. We asked the attorney general to take basic steps, and it's hard to believe that hasn't been done.

"Make a clear public statement that the law enforcement system will not tolerate incitement, calls like 'traitor,' and similar remarks. Additionally, take immediate and strong action against those who incite murder and certainly against those who commit violence. The response we received was silence, which could be interpreted as consent that such things are permitted and acceptable."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also criticized law enforcement agencies, saying, "It's time to hold hearings for those who prevent indictments, block enforcement and allow incitement. [Labor MK] Naama Lazimi was documented inciting—a serious offense—and the attorney general does not approve an investigation. If it were us, does anyone have any doubt in their mind there would be an investigation the next day?"

"Is saying that they are preparing a noose for the prime minister incitement? Is saying that the prime minister is the enemy, not Hamas, incitement?" Ben-Gvir asked Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon during the meeting, referring to a series of incendiary comments made by speakers at recent anti-government protests.

Video presented during Cabinet meeting featuring recent inciteful comments against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Video: Prime Minister's Office )





After Limon responded affirmatively, Ben-Gvir asked again, "So why don't you do anything? You see and hear it; what are you waiting for? Why do you remain silent when there is incitement against right-wing public officials? This is selective enforcement."

Netanyahu then asserted, "It's very simple. There is selective enforcement here. When there's incitement against me, it's acceptable. Everything is allowed."

Limon responded to the ministers, "We strongly condemn any incitement to violence against the prime minister, his family, government ministers or any other individual. Violence against public officials is an attack on democracy."

"We all watched in shock yesterday at the heinous assassination attempt on former president and current U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump. This is not only a heinous crime but also an attempt to assassinate American democracy," Netanyahu said at the start of the Cabinet meeting.

"Fortunately, Trump was miraculously saved. He is recovering now and seems to be back to his old self. I want to send him, on behalf of myself, my wife Sara, the ministers of the Israeli government and the entire people of Israel, our wishes for a speedy recovery and a full return to strength."