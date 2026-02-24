Trump weighs dramatic show of force in Iran as military leaders urge caution

U.S. President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with what aides describe as the limits of U.S. military leverage against Iran , according to a CBS News report citing multiple sources familiar with internal discussions.

The report comes as the United States continues to expand its military presence in the Middle East and ahead of Trump’s State of the Union address, where he is expected to address Iran. At the same time, Iranian opposition outlet Iran International published a photo overnight of what it described as a vehicle-mounted machine gun deployed near protests at Tehran University.

Trump grows frustrated with limits on Iran military options

According to CBS, Trump has pressed advisers for options that would deliver a punishing strike against Iranian targets, one forceful enough to “reset” the diplomatic table and compel Tehran to return to negotiations on terms more favorable to Washington.

Unlike previous targeted operations, including the recent removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, Trump has been told that any strike on Iranian assets would almost certainly not be a single, decisive blow. Military planners have warned that even limited, carefully calibrated strikes could trigger a broader confrontation and draw the United States into a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

Police machine gun positioned near protests in Tehran

In private meetings, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has advised Trump that a sustained military campaign against Iran could carry significant consequences, including retaliation by Tehran and its proxies against U.S. forces and regional allies. Such escalation, officials warned, could require additional American troops and resources.

According to CBS, senior commanders and intelligence officials have made clear that, unlike in other theaters, a “limited strike” on Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile bases or oil infrastructure would almost certainly prompt a response requiring further U.S. escalation.

Trump, in a social media post, rejected reports that Gen. Dan Caine opposes military action against Iran, calling them “100% incorrect.” He wrote that Caine, “like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won.”

Trump added that Caine “has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes,” and said the general “only knows one thing, how to WIN.” He stressed that he alone would make the final decision, adding that while he would “rather have a Deal,” failure to reach one would make it “a very bad day for that Country.”

A senior military official told CBS that planners are providing the president with unbiased assessments of the risks involved. The White House referred CBS to Trump’s public statements.

Over recent weeks, the U.S. has significantly expanded its military posture across the region. The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group is expected to operate within range of Iranian territory, joining the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and additional aircraft squadrons deployed to bases in the Persian Gulf. Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems have also been reinforced to protect American forces and allies.

Pentagon officials have described the deployments as defensive and intended to deter escalation. However, the scale of the buildup underscores assessments that any strike on Iran could trigger missile attacks, maritime harassment in the Strait of Hormuz or action by proxy forces in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

The internal deliberations reflect a broader tension between political objectives and military realities. While Trump is said to be seeking a dramatic show of force, senior commanders have emphasized that wars rarely unfold according to script and that even limited strikes can produce unpredictable consequences.

Meanwhile, in Iran, authorities appear to be preparing for continued student protests at Tehran University. Iran International reported that a heavy machine gun mounted on a vehicle was positioned near the protest site, suggesting heightened security measures by the regime.