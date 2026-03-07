Israel set to extend war-time economy restrictions by another day

Home Front Command is set to hold a situational assessment Saturday evening on whether to extend current guidelines allowing limited economic activity during the seventh day of Operation Roaring Lion.

The aim is to keep in place, at least until Sunday evening, directives that took effect Thursday afternoon. The rules allow workplaces to operate if employees can reach a standard protected space during alerts and limit gatherings to up to 50 people.

The economy has resumed partial activity under those restrictions.

Classes remain prohibited, except in rare cases. Officials are expected Sunday to consider easing restrictions in the education system on a differential basis, mainly in areas considered under lower threat, including communities near the Gaza border and the Jordan Valley.

Home Front Command officials said the decision to ease restrictions on the economy Thursday was based solely on professional considerations, rejecting reports that the move followed pressure from the Finance Ministry.

“We made the decision for professional reasons only,” officials said. “We saw a decline in the volume of fire and, as part of risk management and our professional responsibility, we recommended easing restrictions. The issue of education and other systems is the responsibility of the relevant government ministries.”

Data indicate a 70% drop in missile launches from Iran toward Israel since the first day of the war last Saturday. Officials in Israel say the number of launches is about 80% lower than Iran’s original war plan.

According to a senior IDF officer, the spread-out launch times from Iran and the relatively small barrages of missiles appear to stem mainly from operational difficulties rather than efforts to conserve weapons.

“We struck their launchers, the missiles themselves and the chain of command, and we also blocked their exits from tunnels,” the officer said. “They still have some launch capability, but it has been significantly reduced. We will continue to deepen that damage.”

At the same time, launches from Lebanon increased over the past day. Home Front Command said Hezbollah has been firing a relatively large number of rockets and drones, targeting bases and communities.