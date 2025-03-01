Could the US push for Zelensky’s ouster? Ukraine’s future uncertain as rift with Trump deepens

In a symbolic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to London on Saturday, just hours after his heated and public confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

Zelensky is set to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who will lead a special summit with European leaders to discuss the ongoing war. The talks will focus not only on continued military and economic aid for Ukraine but also on whether European nations would be willing, as part of a potential cease-fire agreement, to deploy troops to Ukraine to monitor and enforce a truce if one is reached.

Amid tensions with the White House following Trump’s sharp criticism during their Oval Office meeting, Zelensky issued a statement emphasizing Ukraine’s gratitude toward the U.S.

"We are very grateful to the United States for all the support," Zelensky wrote. "I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion. America’s help has been vital in helping us survive, and I want to acknowledge that."

Despite what he described as "tough dialogue," Zelensky insisted that Ukraine and the U.S. remain strategic partners. "[W]e need to be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals," he wrote.

"It’s crucial for us to have President Trump’s support. He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do. We are the ones living this war in Ukraine. It’s a fight for our freedom, for our very survival... We’re talking about just and lasting peace—freedom, justice, and human rights for everyone."

Zelensky cast doubt on the viability of a cease-fire with Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that temporary truces had repeatedly failed. "He has broken ceasefires 25 times over the last ten years. A real peace is the only solution," he said.

He reaffirmed Ukraine’s willingness to sign a minerals agreement, calling it "the first step toward security guarantees," but stressed that such a move alone would not be enough. "A ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine," he warned.

Zelensky also sought to reassure Ukrainians about continued U.S. support. "We’ve been fighting for 3 years, and Ukrainian people need to know that America is on our side," he said.

However, the extent to which relations between Zelensky and Trump can recover remains uncertain. A senior U.S. official told CNN that relations with Ukraine appear "irreparable" if Zelensky remains in office.

Putin has long pushed for Zelensky's removal, arguing he is not a legitimate leader. This week, Putin reiterated his position in an interview, calling Zelensky "toxic" to Ukrainian society and its military, claiming he would lose if elections were held.

Putin appears to be leveraging Ukraine’s prolonged state of martial law—which has postponed elections—to deepen divisions between Kyiv’s leadership and the Ukrainian public. There is growing speculation that the U.S., possibly influenced by Russia, may now be considering moves to replace Zelensky with a more Moscow- and Trump-friendly figure. Such a leader, analysts suggest, would be more open to signing a mineral rights agreement with the U.S. and agreeing to a cease-fire—terms Zelensky has opposed without firm American security guarantees.

Despite strong European backing for Zelensky , as seen in multiple public statements of support from EU and NATO leaders, his position remains precarious. The escalating rift between Kyiv and Washington benefits Russia, which sees it as an opportunity to weaken U.S.-European unity and NATO’s cohesion.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described Zelensky’s visit to Washington as a "diplomatic failure," claiming he had rejected peace efforts and was "obsessed with continuing the war."

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev reacted even more aggressively, mocking Zelensky’s tense White House meeting with Trump. "A brutal slap down in the Oval Office. Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face for the first time: the Kiev regime is playing with World War III. And the insolent pig got a strong slap from the owners of the pigsty," he wrote on his Telegram account. "This is helpful. But not enough—we need to stop military aid to the Nazi machine."

Kremlin-aligned analysts expressed satisfaction with Trump’s tough stance on Zelensky, repeatedly highlighting the deepening rift between the Trump administration and the Ukrainian leader. They noted that the U.S.-Ukraine fallout is also straining Washington’s relations with European allies, further serving Moscow’s strategic interests.

The future of U.S.-Ukraine relations now hinges on whether Trump and Zelensky can repair their fractured ties. If not, direct negotiations between Washington and Moscow may accelerate, potentially leading to U.S. pressure on Ukraine to accept a cease-fire on unfavorable terms.

Some analysts believe Washington may also push for Zelensky’s resignation, but such a move would be seen as a major victory for Russia. Whether Zelensky would consider stepping down remains highly uncertain.