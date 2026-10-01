Netanyahu admits Flydubai ‘loophole’: Omani pilot underwent ‘Islamist radical indoctrination’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the Omani co-pilot suspected of trying to crash a flydubai flight to Israel had undergone Islamist radicalization and that investigators could determine within days whether he had links to Iran. “We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination,” Netanyahu told Fox News.

Netanyahu said the attacker was still being questioned and stressed that investigators had not yet reached a final conclusion about his motive or possible connections. “I think it’s too early to say whether he had any connections with Iran or with anyone else,” he said, adding that Israel expected to have a clearer answer “within a matter of days.”

'We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination' ( Video: Fox News )

Netanyahu also said the incident exposed a loophole in security procedures that allowed an Omani national to serve as a pilot on a flight to Israel despite restrictions involving aircrew from countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

He said Israel now needed to ensure that pilots undergo appropriate background checks, noting that such checks were carried out on the crews sent to Saudi Arabia to fly the stranded Israeli passengers home.

Netanyahu said the loophole had to be addressed and that authorities were already working to correct it.

Israel, he added, was receiving full cooperation from the United Arab Emirates as authorities investigate Wednesday’s dramatic midair incident.

Netanyahu said both countries wanted to ensure that such an incident was not repeated, while warning that Israel was also tracking broader threats against Israelis abroad. “It’s no secret that Iran wants to target Israelis abroad, wants to target Israel here,” Netanyahu said in a separate Fox News interview with Sean Hannity.

He said Israel had seen signs that Iran and its proxies were interested in carrying out attacks ahead of Israel’s election, but cautioned that there was not yet evidence tying the flydubai incident to such a plan. “We’ll get to the root of this attacker, whether he had accomplices, whether Iran was behind it,” Netanyahu said. “I think we’ll find out very soon.”

Injured pilot transferred to Dubai

Meanwhile, Indian media reported that Capt. Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot attacked in the cockpit by the Omani co-pilot, was flown from Saudi Arabia to Dubai for further medical treatment. The Omani co-pilot is suspected of attacking Machchhar in the cockpit, apparently using an axe kept aboard the aircraft as emergency equipment.

Smit Machchhar ( Photo: LinkedIn/Smit Machchhar )

The government of Gujarat in India announced that it would honor Machchhar for his actions during the incident. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the pilot for his “unwavering courage,” saying his actions had saved the passengers’ lives.

A day after the dramatic struggle aboard the flight, four Israelis who helped overpower the suspected attacker continued to recount the terrifying moments.

Dr. Shota Musayev, the dentist who treated the wounded Indian captain, said: “At first my wife tried to stop me, but I saw there were heroes there and I joined them.” Yaniv Hayoun, the plumber who helped stabilize the aircraft, reacted to being mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump. “In my wildest dreams I never thought he would talk about me,” Hayoun said.

President Isaac Herzog spoke with the Israelis who intervened during the incident and said he intended to recommend that four of them receive the Presidential Medal for Civilian Valor.

The President’s Residence said the Israelis “acted quickly and decisively,” alongside the Indian captain, who fought the co-pilot and managed to open the cockpit door. “At a moment when the lives of so many people were in danger, you acted without hesitation, with courage, resourcefulness and extraordinary mutual responsibility,” Herzog told them.

“You put yourselves at risk to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. The entire world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society. I am proud of you and thank you on behalf of the State of Israel. I intend to bring the story of your heroism before the advisory committee for the Presidential Medal for Civilian Valor and recommend that you receive the honor.”

Herzog also recommended Tali Mans, the wife of Tzvika Mans, for the award. The President’s Residence said testimony indicated that Tali played a significant role in responding to the emergency and helping save the passengers.

After hearing violence and commotion coming from the cockpit, she was the first to alert other passengers and call for help, prompting those who ultimately helped overpower the attacker to rush forward.