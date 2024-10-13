U.S. says Israel has narrowed down targets for strike on Iran, NBC reports

Israeli security cabinet set to meet to vote to authorize Netanyahu and Gallant to decide the scope and details of Israel's retaliation on Iran after its missile strike 

Itamar Eichner, Reuters
U.S. officials believe Israel has narrowed down targets in its response to Iran's recent attack to military and energy infrastructure, NBC reported on Saturday.
The Israeli security cabinet was set to meet on Sunday after it had not voted to authorize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to decide on what the Israeli attack would include.
Iranian missile attack on October 1

There is no indication that Israel will target nuclear facilities or carry out assassinations, the report said citing unnamed U.S. officials, adding that Israel has not made final decisions about how and when to act.
Earlier the U.S. was reported to be moving its THAAD missile defense system to Israel to help intercept potential ballistic missile threats from Iran after Israel requested Washington to increase its power projection by sending additional military assets to the region, as well as providing assistance with air defense systems.
Israel has repeatedly said it will respond to Iran's missile attack on Oct. 1, launched in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza and the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran.
File photo of the U.S. THAAD missile defense system
Iran has been engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts with regional countries to mitigate the scale of Israel’s expected response and possibly secure protection for the Iranian capital. Tehran’s heightened concern stems from uncertainty over the U.S.' ability to persuade Israel not to target critical Iranian nuclear or oil infrastructure.
