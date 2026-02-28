Top Revolutionary Guard commanders, political officials killed in joint US-Israel strikes, report says

Several senior commanders in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and high-ranking political officials were killed in the opening wave of coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes, Reuters reported Saturday, citing an Iranian source close to the establishment said.
The reported deaths follow the joint operation launched earlier in the day, in which Israel and the United States targeted Iranian military infrastructure and regime-linked sites in what Israeli officials have described as a preemptive effort to neutralize missile launch capabilities and degrade air defenses.
Iranian media reported strikes in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Qom and Karaj, including sites linked to the Intelligence Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the Parchin military complex.
Israeli officials said earlier they were optimistic that senior figures targeted in the initial strike had been killed. “We are cautiously optimistic regarding the results of the opening blow,” one Israeli official said. Another Israeli source said the status of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remains unclear. “At this stage, Khamenei’s condition is unknown,” the official said.
Reuters reported earlier, citing official sources, that Khamenei had been moved to a secure location before or during the strikes. Iranian state media have not confirmed any harm to him.
The coordinated assault followed weeks of heightened tensions and warnings of possible military action. Israeli officials have said the operation was aimed at neutralizing what they described as an imminent missile barrage prepared on above- and below-ground launchers, as well as targeting regime assets and command structures.
After hours of heightened tension and repeated missile barrages, the Home Front Command said around noon that civilians could leave protected spaces but should remain nearby. “It is now permitted to exit protected areas, but remain in close proximity to them,” the military said, signaling a temporary easing of immediate shelter-in-place directives while warning that further attacks remain possible.