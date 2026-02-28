Israel launches preemptive strike on Iran, declares nationwide emergency

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel on Saturday morning after the country launched a “preemptive strike” against Iran, warning citizens of an expected retaliatory attack.

In a statement, Defense Minister Israel Katz said the operation was intended “to remove threats against the State of Israel.” The announcement indicated that missile and drone attacks against Israel and its civilian population were anticipated in the immediate term.

Airstrikes across Tehran ( Video: Sabereen TV )

Katz declared a special nationwide state of emergency under his authority pursuant to the Civil Defense Law. He signed an order imposing a “special emergency situation” on the home front across the entire country.

The military said sirens were activated nationwide as a precautionary measure and that an early warning directive was pushed directly to mobile phones, instructing civilians to remain near protected spaces. The IDF emphasized that, for now, there was no requirement to remain inside shelters.

Home Front Command urged residents to avoid nonessential travel and to confirm the location of the nearest optimal protected area.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev said Israel’s airspace had been closed to civilian traffic following the security escalation. “The safety and security of passengers are our top priority,” Regev said in a statement. She instructed the public not to travel to airports until further notice and urged Israelis abroad to follow updates from airlines and media outlets regarding flight schedules once the airspace reopens.

The Transportation Ministry said the airspace would reopen when security conditions permit, with at least 24 hours’ notice before flights resume. Officials said the ministry is in continuous contact with security agencies and conducting ongoing assessments.

Earlier Saturday, the military said it also struck Hezbollah launch positions and underground shafts in several areas of southern Lebanon . According to the army, the sites were used by Hezbollah “to advance terror plans against the IDF and the State of Israel.” Qatar’s Al Araby TV reported that more than 10 strikes were carried out in the al-Qatrani and Wadi Barghoz areas of southern Lebanon.

2 View gallery Panic in the streets of Tehran amid US-Israeli strikes ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS )

Officials said the strikes against Hezbollah earlier were intended to disable the group’s detection capabilities in Lebanon, which they said could have been used to alert Iran to Israeli Air Force movements.

The operation in Iran was aimed at neutralizing what officials described as a first missile barrage already positioned on above- and below-ground launchers, as well as degrading remaining elements of Iran’s air defense systems, including short-range capabilities.

Senior Israeli ministers were placed on alert ahead of the operation , receiving secure calls Friday and being instructed to remain available throughout the weekend. They were also directed not to comment publicly on Iran.

2 View gallery US-Israeli strikes across Tehran ( Photo: AP Photo )

According to reports, the United States was also involved in the strikes on Iran. Plumes of smoke were seen rising over Tehran, and local media reported that one of the strikes occurred near the offices of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, citing sources, reported additional explosions in eastern Tehran near several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps bases, as well as blasts near Iranian intelligence facilities in the capital. Iranian media continued to report extensive strikes in Tehran and the city of Qom.

Security officials described the operation as a coordinated Israeli-American assault targeting regime assets. “Everyone is striking. The target is regime infrastructure,” one official said. Another said the timing of the morning attack was based on operational considerations and intended to mislead Iranian forces, adding that preparations had been underway for weeks.

Reuters, citing official sources, reported that Khamenei was not in Tehran at the time of the strike and had been transferred to a secure location.

An Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is preparing for retaliation, with the response set to be "crushing."