Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to step down on June 15

Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar announced Monday evening, one day before Memorial Day events, that he would step down from his position on June 15.
"As the head of the organization, I took responsibility — and now, on the evening that symbolizes memory, heroism, and sacrifice, I chose to announce its fulfillment and decided to end my role as head of the Israel Security Agency," Bar said in a speech at an event honoring fallen Shin Bet officers at the agency's headquarters.
He also sent a message to the political leadership, stating that "carrying out responsibility in practice is an inseparable part of personal example and the legacy of our leaders, and we have no legitimacy to lead without it."
Bar, in light of ongoing discussions at the Supreme Court regarding his removal, added, "After 35 years of service, in order to allow a smooth process for appointing a permanent replacement and professional overlap, I will conclude my duties on June 15, 2025. My love for the homeland and my loyalty to the state are the foundation of every decision I have made in my professional life. This is also true this evening."
Bar's resignation announcement comes after high tensions between him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, mainly centering on the ongoing Qatargate investigation, where suspected advisers in the PMO received benefits from Qatar for positive media coverage in Israel.
His retirement also follows heavy public scrutiny regarding the agency's apparent lack of ability to prevent the October 7 attacks.