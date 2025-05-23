IDF intercepts a missle fired at Israel from Yemen

Ben Gurion Airport temporarily suspends flights; no injuries reported 

ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
Rocket sirens
missiles
Houthis
Israel came under a missile attack from Houthi rebels early on Friday. Sirens were heard in central Israel, including the greater Tel Aviv area and the Ben Gurion International Airport, where operations were temporarily suspended
1 View gallery
Sirens warn of missiles from Yemen Sirens warn of missiles from Yemen
Sirens warn of missiles from Yemen
(Telegram)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
This was the third missile strike targeting Israel in two days. The Houthis fired ballistic missiles at Israel in the predawn hours and again in the late morning. both missiles were intercepted by Israel's aerial defenses.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""