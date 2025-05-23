IDF intercepts a missle fired at Israel from Yemen

Israel came under a missile attack from Houthi rebels early on Friday. Sirens were heard in central Israel, including the greater Tel Aviv area and the Ben Gurion International Airport, where operations were temporarily suspended
This was the third missile strike targeting Israel in two days. The Houthis fired ballistic missiles at Israel in the predawn hours and again in the late morning. both missiles were intercepted by Israel's aerial defenses.