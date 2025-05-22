Houthi missile launch sends millions of Israelis to shelters

Sirens blared across central Israeli cities, including Jerusalem, on Thursday as Yemen's Houthi terror group launched a coordinated missile attack against the country, sending millions of civilians scrambling to shelters.
The military reported shortly after that the missile was intercepted before reaching Israeli airspace. "Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported
The attack is the second one to come on Thursday after the terror group launched another missile overnight. The IDF said a single missile was successfully intercepted by the Arrow 3 missile defense system.
The alerts were triggered at 2:59 a.m. in key population centers including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the Sharon region and the Shfela lowlands. In response, operations at Ben Gurion International Airport were temporarily halted, and several flights—including those operated by El Al and its subsidiary Sundor—were delayed in the air.