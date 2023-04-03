Israel sacks Noa Tishby as special envoy after slamming judicial overhaul

The Foreign Ministry sacked its special envoy to the fight against antisemitism in the U.S. after she slammed the government's judicial overhaul legislation.
Noa Tishby who was appointed by then foreign minister Yair Lapid to speak out on behalf of Israel on her social media platforms and in events came out in force against the right-wing and religious coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its attempts to change to the judicial system in Israel.
She has been an outspoken advocate for Israel sparing on social media with the likes of Bella Hadid who were actively supporting terrorism against Israelis.
On Friday, Tishbi appeared on the popular CNN show, Real Time with Bill Maher and said the government had gone too far in its legislative push.
"It shouldn't pass in its current form, and what we are seeing... nearly 10% of the Israeli population is out on the street and they are no riots, there's no violence, there's no blood, one person got hurt but that's about it," she told Maher. "So, it's an extraordinarily creative demonstration. The Israeli people are speaking up, they don't want this.”
In an earlier article published in Hebrew Tishby said that diaspora Jews and supporters of Israel were shocked at the government's actions in what she said was “not a reform, but a coup.”
“With great pain, they look and see how the country they fiercely defended in Congress, in the media, on the networks or to foreign governments — is changing its face,” she wrote. Her sacking was seen by her as a response to the article.
In a long Twitter post, Tishby said she was saddened to confirm the news.
" It is not possible for me to know if their decision was driven by my publicly stated concerns about this government's “judicial reform policy.” But given the reality that antisemitism continues its dangerous rise globally, and the threat to Israel’s existence through delegitimization policies has not slowed, it is difficult to come to any other reasonable conclusion," she wrote on Twitter.
"As an advocate for justice and equality, I felt an obligation to stand with the many others united in the fight against hate. That does not mean I must suppress my views and my decision to speak out was not taken lightly. I voiced concerns because I believe absolutely in the importance of an independent judiciary in safeguarding the democratic system. Open and honest debate with those in government is at the core of Israel's long-term well-being and our status as the region’s single consistent democracy. True patriotism involves standing up for the values and principles that form the foundation of our nation, even when it means questioning or opposing policies implemented by this or any government,"