Report: 15 wounded after building hit in northern Israel, one in serious condition

A projectile struck a building in the northern village of Zarzir early Friday, wounding 15 people in light to serious condition, as three waves of launches from Iran toward northern Israel triggered widespread air raid sirens within about an hour.

Emergency service Magen David Adom said its teams treated some 15 people at the scene after the strike hit the structure in the Arab town near Nazareth. The victims were reported to be in light to serious condition.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters )

The strike came amid repeated launches detected toward northern Israel overnight. The Home Front Command said three separate launches from Iran were identified within roughly an hour, warning residents that sirens could sound in the minutes following each detection.

Alerts were activated across wide areas of northern Israel, including Haifa, Nazareth, Afula, Yokneam Illit, Shfaram, Nesher, Kiryat Ata, Tiberias, Sakhnin, Zichron Yaakov, Tirat Carmel and Migdal HaEmek, along with dozens of surrounding communities across the Galilee, the Carmel region and the Haifa Bay area.

A separate siren was also reported in the border town of Metula in the Galilee Panhandle.

Earlier in the night, authorities had warned that alerts could sound across the Beit She’an Valley, the Haifa Bay area, Wadi Ara, the Carmel region, the Galilee and parts of the Golan Heights after launches were detected from Iran.