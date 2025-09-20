‘Sending Jews to kill Jews’: Hostage families accuse Netanyahu of sacrificing soldiers to stay in power

Families of Israelis held in Gaza rallied in Jerusalem on Saturday night, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sacrificing the lives of hostages and soldiers to preserve his rule. The demonstration came a day after police dismantled a protest encampment set up outside the prime minister’s residence on Azza Street.
At Paris Square, relatives of abducted soldiers and civilians delivered emotional speeches urging the public to join weekly protests in Jerusalem and at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv.
“Netanyahu is sending Jews to kill Jews to preserve his rule,” said Anat Angerst, whose son Matan is among those still in captivity. She also appealed directly to IDF chief of staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir: “You know the Gaza maneuver will kill hostages and soldiers. You know there could be a comprehensive deal to end the war.”
Einav Zangauker, mother of captive soldier Matan Zangauker, called Netanyahu “the prime minister of abandonment.” She charged that he was deliberately ignoring intelligence warnings about the dangers posed to hostages and troops by a ground assault in Gaza. “The blood of our children is a political tool for him to hold on to his chair,” she said.
Other relatives accused Netanyahu of blocking diplomatic efforts that could secure the captives’ release. Angerst said he personally ordered a failed assassination in Doha that she claimed sabotaged negotiations. She urged soldiers preparing for further ground operations: “Make sure your next mission doesn’t endanger hostages. Military pressure will only return some of you in coffins and kill our children, just to preserve one seat.”
Vicky Cohen, mother of abducted soldier Nimrod Cohen, called on Israelis to intensify street protests. “The era of politeness is over,” she said. “Only a large public can end the war and bring everyone home.”
Zamir Haimi, uncle of slain hostage Tal Haimi, said 42 captives had already died as a result of Netanyahu’s decision to rely on military pressure instead of pursuing a deal.
Police said they removed the protest camp near Netanyahu’s residence following instructions from the Shin Bet security service, which argued it was too close to the compound.
Alongside the Jerusalem rally, another demonstration was held as usual at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which organizes the protests, warned that “there will be no other time to save our brothers and sisters rotting in the tunnels for 715 days.”
The rallies came after U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his claim that fewer than 20 hostages remain alive in Gaza, though his statements at the White House on Friday appeared to contradict one another.